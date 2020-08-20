Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Smart Global stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of -196.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

