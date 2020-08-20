RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Shares of RMED opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.01.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Enquist bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $44,923.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $63,600. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RA Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.