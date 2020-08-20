Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €93.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.90 ($91.65).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €85.76 ($100.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($98.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.47 and its 200 day moving average is €60.96.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

