Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RST opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.76. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at $443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosetta Stone (RST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report