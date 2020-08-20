Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) to Hold

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RST opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.76. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at $443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosetta Stone (RST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.