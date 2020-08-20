TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.74 ($26.76).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €23.80 ($28.00) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of €25.18 ($29.62). The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.62 and a 200-day moving average of €21.33.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

