SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

SHSP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of SHSP opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SharpSpring by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

