AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,684,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,720,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 587.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 223,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $19.42 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

