Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 679,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

GTES stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $138,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

