WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

MCFT stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $423.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

