Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $840,000.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,779,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TOL opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

