Zsolt Harsanyi Sells 6,609 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $883,689.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EBS opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

