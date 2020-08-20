James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 27,647 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 27,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $884,980.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,900 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $1,160,874.00.

On Friday, June 19th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,179,342.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,408,735.34.

HCAT stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 598,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 552,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

