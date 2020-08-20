Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 10403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 77,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,374 shares of company stock worth $1,065,113. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $692.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.