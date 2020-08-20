Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in August

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the July 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Real Matters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS DCBOF opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Real Matters has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20.

