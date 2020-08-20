CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CommVault Systems worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 65.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 607.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $328,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.