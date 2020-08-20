Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Textron by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Textron stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

