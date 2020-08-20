Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.