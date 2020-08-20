Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,226,000 after buying an additional 1,706,259 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.99.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

