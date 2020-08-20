IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 2,475 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $122,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $43.43 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

