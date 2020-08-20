IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

