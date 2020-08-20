IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 2,475 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 2,475 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Has $98,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
IFP Advisors Inc Has $98,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
IFP Advisors Inc Has $98,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF
IFP Advisors Inc Has $98,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF
IFP Advisors Inc Sells 68 Shares of W W Grainger Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Sells 68 Shares of W W Grainger Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report