Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

