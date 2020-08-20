Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $154,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Old Republic International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

