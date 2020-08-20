cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
In other news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 530,758 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter worth about $651,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 144.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 229,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 113.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,778 shares during the last quarter.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15).
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.
Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.