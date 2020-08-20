Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Get Healthequity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,896.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.