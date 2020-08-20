Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 718,000 shares. Approximately 29.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. Francesca’s has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

