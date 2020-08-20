ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ PIXY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.16.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $4.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

