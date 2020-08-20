Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in June

Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.0 days.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,092.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,979.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,473.54. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,588.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,150.10.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

