Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 118,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 97,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ACP opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

