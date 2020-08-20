Short Interest in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Increases By 18.0%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $86,959. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
LIVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Livexlive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.
Livexlive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.