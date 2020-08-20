NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

ENGMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGMF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in building a network of communities for gaming and esports fans in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates digital media platform that includes gaming related websites and YouTube channels; and owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo, as well as hosts various gaming events.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.