Stifel Nicolaus Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$80.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TFI International from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

TSE TFII opened at C$60.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$60.46.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$237,162,098.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,429,835.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

