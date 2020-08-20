Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 108 by Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 108 price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 92.85.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

