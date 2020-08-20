Critical Comparison: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Aphria and Sundial Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sundial Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 89.05%. Sundial Growers has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 640.57%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and Sundial Growers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 7.50 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -42.45 Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.60 -$204.57 million N/A N/A

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Summary

Aphria beats Sundial Growers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

