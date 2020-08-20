Head to Head Survey: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natus Medical and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.04%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and TransMedics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $495.52 million 1.19 -$15.67 million $1.24 13.98 TransMedics Group $23.60 million 20.77 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -7.65

Natus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -0.18% 6.05% 3.88% TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13%

Summary

Natus Medical beats TransMedics Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

