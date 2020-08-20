Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:OSB opened at C$47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.02. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$13.01 and a 52-week high of C$47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

