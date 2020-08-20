Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

NYSE ALLY opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6,916.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

