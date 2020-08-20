Piper Sandler Comments on Total SA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Total in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TOT opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Earnings History and Estimates for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Comparison: Gaming and Leisure Properties & Medical Properties Trust
Critical Comparison: Gaming and Leisure Properties & Medical Properties Trust
Contrasting Atlassian & Upland Software
Contrasting Atlassian & Upland Software
Critical Comparison: Sundial Growers and Aphria
Critical Comparison: Sundial Growers and Aphria
Head to Head Survey: Natus Medical & TransMedics Group
Head to Head Survey: Natus Medical & TransMedics Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
Ally Financial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion
Ally Financial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report