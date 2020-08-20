Piper Sandler Comments on Total SA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Total in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TOT opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

