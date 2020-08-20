Zacks Investment Research Comments on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

TTNP stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.