Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $121.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. Duluth posted sales of $121.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $608.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.60 million to $612.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $652.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.10 million to $658.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Duluth by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.08. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

