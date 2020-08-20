$419.43 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $419.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.03 million and the lowest is $413.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $416.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

