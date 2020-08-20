Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,907,000 after acquiring an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $626,131. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.