Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $139.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $554.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.75 million to $554.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $598.14 million, with estimates ranging from $588.17 million to $608.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

