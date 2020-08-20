Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Reduced by Analyst

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of VolitionRX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Dushyanth now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VolitionRX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Aegis lowered their target price on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on VolitionRX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. VolitionRX has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VolitionRX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VolitionRX by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,982 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VolitionRX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VolitionRX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

