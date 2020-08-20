$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. The Wendy’s posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

DRI stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

