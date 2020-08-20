Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

MCHP stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

