Exxon Mobil Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

