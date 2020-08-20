Exxon Mobil Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Comparison: Gaming and Leisure Properties & Medical Properties Trust
Critical Comparison: Gaming and Leisure Properties & Medical Properties Trust
Contrasting Atlassian & Upland Software
Contrasting Atlassian & Upland Software
Critical Comparison: Sundial Growers and Aphria
Critical Comparison: Sundial Growers and Aphria
Head to Head Survey: Natus Medical & TransMedics Group
Head to Head Survey: Natus Medical & TransMedics Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
Ally Financial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion
Ally Financial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report