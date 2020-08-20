$121.24 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to post $121.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.86 million and the highest is $121.62 million. Mimecast reported sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $490.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $491.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $575.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $266,920.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,042 shares of company stock worth $16,210,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

