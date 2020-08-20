Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

