$70.37 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $70.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.79 million and the lowest is $67.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $295.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $300.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $312.10 million, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $315.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of SNCR opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock worth $170,178. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.