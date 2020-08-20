Weyerhaeuser Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

